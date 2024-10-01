|
PwC says mining industry should keep Mantashe “accountable”
THE South African mining industry should keep Gwede Mantashe “accountable” after the country’s mines minister said a new mineral cadastre would be ready by next year.“The industry would love to see the new cadastre. The industry has been promised one next year. Let’s keep him accountable,” said Andries Rossouw, PwC’s Africa Energy, Utilities and Resources Leader.Rossouw’s comment was less a call to arms than an anecdotal response to a media question during the publication of PwC’s Mine 2024 report on the South African industry. But Rossouw’s comments reflect improved expectations in the mining sector amid the start of a lower interest rate cycle and the Government of National Unity, still in its honeymoon period.Improved business conditions, including the imminence of the cadastre are likely to be discussed at the Joburg Indaba conference, the South African mining industry’s most prominent talk shop from Wednesday.Mantashe will provide the last of the conference’s presentations on Thursday after last year choosing to ignore the event in favour of focusing on the approaching national election, and partly to avoid more question repeated failures to implement the cadastre. Instead, it was at another conference – Africa Down Under in Perth on September 4 – that Mantashe provided an update on the cadastre.“In essence, the meticulous implementation of the new system is advancing very well with an intention to complete the migration process by June next year,” said Mantashe regarding the laborious task of putting existing mineral data in the current clapped out SAMRAD onto the new minerals cadastre.In May, the government announced a service level agreement had been signed with the PGM Consortium consisting of Canadian companies GeoTech Systems, MITS Institute and Gemini GIS & Environmental ServicesMantashe said since the service provider had completed the first phase of the project including “the requirements with respect to system hosting, software integration, the enhancement of cybersecurity in line with our governance principles”.The post PwC says mining industry should keep Mantashe “accountable” appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
