Quadient Advances AI Capabilities to Help Organizations Power Better Customer Interactions and Revenue Growth

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces the release of advanced AI capabilities designed for crafting and orchestrating highly personalized, omnichannel customer interactions. The extended AI is part of the latest release of Quadient Inspire, an industry-leading customer communications management (CCM) solution, and represents Quadient’s continued investment in transforming the way businesses dynamically communicate with customers.

New AI-driven capabilities include real-time sentiment analysis and scoring, language translation and personally identifiable information (PII) detection. The new advancements enable businesses to deliver seamless, effective and meaningful interactions to their customers while empowering employees to create and improve communications effortlessly. With the integration of advanced AI assistance, Quadient Inspire now empowers organizations to achieve up to 50% faster content creation and double communication output without increasing headcount. By guiding authors with real-time suggestions, Inspire dramatically accelerates time-to-market while improving consistency, quality and regulatory alignment across all customer communications.

"Quadient Inspire has evolved significantly, leveraging AI capabilities for faster content creation and refinement, high-level personalization, language translation and automation of sophisticated workflows,” said Robert Palmer, research VP with IDC’s imaging, printing, and document solutions group. "The latest Inspire release includes expanded cloud environment options, supporting Quadient's AnyPrem promise. Quadient continues to innovate, setting a high standard for customer communication management in an increasingly dynamic digital environment.”

"Quadient is always striving for new heights in CCM leadership, and we’re excited to be reshaping the industry with the new opportunities AI and automation provide," said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, digital, Quadient. "Our strategy for driving innovation is focused on elevating customer interactions, streamlining and automating workflows, discovering actionable insights, ensuring regulatory adherence and driving better business outcomes. Quadient’s intelligent platform is helping businesses tackle some of the biggest mountains they face today – measuring, optimizing and driving value with intelligent, personalized customer communications.”

The latest release of Quadient Inspire (R17) includes more than 300 enhancements, offering advanced content management like importing the latest InDesign and Quark files, leveraging PDF Forms support and utilizing track changes to enhance collaboration and compliance. To strengthen regulatory compliance, Inspire includes a variety of features to simplify the design of accessible communications, with an automated PDF accessibility tool that remediates legacy documents on-demand or in high-volume batches by applying accessibility templates. Additionally, the latest Quadient Inspire release supports even more cloud environments for seamless deployment.

For more information on Quadient Inspire, visit: www.quadient.com/en/inspire-whats-new.

