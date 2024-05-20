Quadient Positioned as Leader in 2024 SPARK Matrix for Accounts Receivable Applications for Third Consecutive Year

Quadient AR solution lauded for comprehensive functional capabilities, strong customer value proposition and high ratings for customer impact and technology excellence







Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced that for the third year in a row it has been named a Technology Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Accounts Receivable Applications by independent analyst firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. SPARK Matrix reports provide detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes and competitive positioning.

Quadient offers an intelligent set of integrated cloud solutions that automate critical business communications and processes, save time, reduce costs and drive better customer experiences. This innovative platform, which includes Quadient’s accounts receivable (AR) automation and management solution, has received numerous leadership rankings from independent analysts, solidifying its market leadership position.

"Quadient distinguishes itself in the global accounts receivable applications market by providing differentiated offerings such as AI-generated, machine learning-enabled, optical character recognition (OCR)-based remittance-to-invoice matching, in and out support for payment mode migrations, and partnership with a magnitude of payment providers for hassle-free implementations of a full-fledged payment suite,” said Nehan Jain, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Quadient AR’s in-house Digital Optimization Program, in collaboration with a variety of payment providers, dedicatedly supports user clients' customers in switching from paper-based payment methods to faster and secure electronic methods, such as ACH1 and card payments.”

From credit to collections to cash application, Quadient helps automate the order-to-cash cycle, delivering an effortless experience that creates high-value customer interactions and accelerates cash flow. Companies using Quadient AR processed nearly $40 billion in AR in 2023.

"We are excited that, once again, Quadient has been recognized in the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable Applications as a Technology Leader,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. "Though a newer entrant in this space, we have rapidly advanced into the leadership category, overtaking incumbents in the market. This acknowledgement shows that our continued investment in innovation is surpassing the industry’s pace, and that analysts and customers support our vision for the future of AR.”

For a complimentary copy of the report, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/resources/2024-spark-matrix-accounts-receivable-applications.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

1 An electronic, bank-to-bank money transfer processed through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network

