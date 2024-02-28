Quadient Positioned as Leader in 2024 SPARK Matrix for Customer Communications Management for Fourth Consecutive Year

Quadient’s comprehensive customer communications platform receive strong ratings for technology excellence and customer impact





Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announces it has been positioned as a Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management (CCM) 2024 research report for the fourth consecutive year. The report, produced by independent technology analyst firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, provides a detailed analysis and strategic vendor performance assessment of the global CCM market.

Organizations are increasingly investing in CCM solutions to streamline communication processes across various channels and offer personalized interactions. "The [Quadient] Inspire platform generates complex communications faster and provides multi-step journey-based campaigns with omnichannel nudges and reminders to complete the transaction,” according to the report.

"Quadient’s innovative approach to CCM offers technical flexibility with deep, seamless integration capabilities, empowering organizations to deliver personalized, omnichannel experiences at scale,” said Saurabh Raj, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "By offering robust customer journey mapping tools, Quadient enables businesses to visualize and optimize customer interactions across multiple touchpoints. With a strong emphasis on AI-driven analytics and continuous enhancement of deployment options, Quadient is at the forefront of revolutionizing CCM, driving towards more dynamic and data-driven customer engagement strategies.”

Quadient’s cloud CCM solutions demonstrate technology excellence and create customer impact across a wide range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, utilities and the public sector. Inspire Evolve, Quadient’s enterprise CCM SaaS solution, and Inspire Flex , an any-premise CCM solution, power millions of critical customer communications every day, including business correspondence, renewal notices, dynamic statements, policies and more. Communications are designed and delivered for digital and print channels in high-volume batch and on-demand environments.

Following the 2023 acquisition of Daylight Automation, Quadient launched Inspire iForms, a SaaS-based forms automation and digital process solution that enables business users to create and manage intelligent forms designed to improve data accuracy, reduce forms abandonment rates and transform customer experience. For small and medium businesses, cloud solution Quadient Impress automates outbound document workflows, including invoicing.

"We are proud that our strategy of innovation and customer focus has been independently recognized in the SPARK Matrix: CCM report,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. "Our relentless drive to support our customers in providing excellence in customer communications continues as we invest in new intelligent features to improve our users’ experience. We are excited for the near future and the growth of generative AI to empower business strategies with customer-preferred AI tools for understanding and improving content, leading to more effective communications.”

