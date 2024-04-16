16.04.2024 14:23:06

Qualigen Announced An Agreement With Marizyme To Commercialize DuraGraft

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) announced a co-development agreement with Marizyme, Inc. to advance the commercialization of Marizyme's product, DuraGraft.

DuraGraft, which received De Novo FDA Clearance on October 4, 2023, is designated for use as a vascular conduit solution for adult patients undergoing Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting surgeries.

As per the Agreement, Qualigen will assist in launching DuraGraft in the United States and fund post-clearance clinical studies to promote its usage in the U.S., by providing up to $1.5 million in funding over the next several months for these initiatives.

In exchange, Qualigen will earn a portion of Marizyme's gross profit from future U.S. product sales, limited to a 2X return on their invested capital.

Furthermore, Qualigen has secured an exclusive negotiation period until May 31, 2024, to suggest and outline a broader strategic relationship between the two companies.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Unsicherheiten weiter im Fokus: ATX und DAX steigen -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig
Der heimische Markt und auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im Mittwochshandel stärker. Die Indizes in Fernost tendierten derweil zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen