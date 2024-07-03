Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 15:00:57

Quest Diagnostics To Acquire LifeLabs From OMERS In About $985 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), a provider of diagnostic information services, announced Wednesday a definitive agreement to acquire LifeLabs, a provider of community laboratory tests for millions of Canadians, from OMERS for a value of approximately C$1.35 billion (approximately $985 million), including net debt.

LifeLabs will retain its brand, Canadian headquarters, and management after the acquisition is closed. Quest will provide LifeLabs with new expertise, innovations and resources to strengthen the services provided by LifeLabs' more than 6,500 employees.

Quest also expects to help accelerate LifeLabs' data security enhancements while ensuring Canadian patients' health data remains in Canada.

Quest expects to fund the acquisition through cash on hand and debt. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to certain customary closing conditions and approvals, including Canadian regulatory approvals.

Quest expects the transaction to generate approximately C$970 million (approximately $710 million) in annual revenues and to be slightly dilutive to earnings per share, but accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first 12 months after closing.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quest Diagnostics Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quest Diagnostics Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Quest Diagnostics Inc. 130,25 1,05% Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten gut behauptet -- Asiens Märkte uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten am Donnerstag freundlich in den Handel. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren unterdessen uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen