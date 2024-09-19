|
19.09.2024 08:00:13
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc (“REA” or the “company”)
REA today publishes the group’s half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2024. Please click on the link below to view.
The 2024 half yearly report will shortly be available at www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports.
Strategic
Financial
Agricultural operations
Stone, sand and coal interests
Environmental, social and governance
Outlook
Enquiries:
R.E.A. Holdings plc
Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 7877
Attachment
File: REA Half yearly report 2024
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|IR
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|347684
|EQS News ID:
|1990923
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results (EQS Group)
|
10.09.24
|Rightmove rejects £5.6bn offer from Murdoch’s REA (Financial Times)
|
02.09.24
|Rightmove shares surge after Murdoch-backed rival considers bid (Financial Times)
|
04.07.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: AGM Statement (EQS Group)
|
24.04.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)