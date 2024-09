Rachel Reeves under renewed fire from MPs and charities over cuts to winter fuel allowance

Chancellor maintains that overspending by previous government has left her little room for manoeuvre • Rachel Reeves: These were not the economic choices I wanted to make, but they are right for BritainThe chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is under fresh pressure this weekend over controversial plans to limit winter fuel allowance to the poorest pensioners, amid claims that it will cause “severe hardship” to millions of elderly people.The Observer has learned that the country’s leading charity for older people, Age UK, has written to Reeves with a specific proposal it believes will be fairer and that would prevent around two million pensioners being deprived of a payment it says they badly need. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian