Rackspace Technology Strengthens Commitment to Global OpenStack Community with Board of Directors' Seat on OpenInfra Foundation

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced its enhanced commitment to the global OpenInfra Foundation by joining the OpenInfra Foundation Board of Directors and becoming an OpenStack community Platinum Member. This highest level of membership includes representation on the Board of Directors, the ability to influence the strategic direction of the OpenInfra Foundation community and the industry, access to open group forums and work groups, and the ability to fast-track standards.

Rackspace Technology partnered with NASA in 2010 to launch OpenStack, an open-source cloud software collaborative project, to power public and private clouds. Since then, OpenStack has grown to be one of the most active open-source projects, with enterprises all over the globe benefiting from a mature, scalable, and open cloud platform.

"As more organizations choose multicloud flexibility and hybrid infrastructure solutions to reclaim control of their infrastructure, OpenStack is experiencing record demand and accelerated adoption for companies to meet digital sovereignty and security requirements with cost-efficient cloud consumption," said Lance Weaver, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Rackspace Private Cloud. "We look forward to expanding our contributions to the OpenInfra community through our continued commitment to OpenStack as a Platinum Member of the OpenInfra Foundation."

OpenStack is differentiated by its ability to enable open-source, customized private clouds across on-premises and hosted infrastructure. As a mature infrastructure platform, OpenStack delivers the following advantages:

Empowerment: provides the flexibility to build private cloud data centers or at the edge.

provides the flexibility to build private cloud data centers or at the edge. Foundation: lays the foundation needed to deploy containers and orchestrators, like Kubernetes.

lays the foundation needed to deploy containers and orchestrators, like Kubernetes. Scalability: scale up or down quickly and easily to meet an organization's needs.

scale up or down quickly and easily to meet an organization's needs. Flexibility: sync with a business's growth and scale.

sync with a business's growth and scale. Automation: built-in tools that make cloud management easier.

built-in tools that make cloud management easier. Performance: runs on a wide range of hardware and integrates well with many different types of networking, storage, and other infrastructure.

runs on a wide range of hardware and integrates well with many different types of networking, storage, and other infrastructure. Development: open-source code allows experts from around the world to contribute to the platform's development.

open-source code allows experts from around the world to contribute to the platform's development. Interoperability: works across a variety of platforms and software.

Given these factors, OpenStack is experiencing an enterprise cloud resurgence more than a decade after its debut due to expanding demands for data sovereignty, privacy, and cost control that are driving customers to explore alternatives to public cloud. Additionally, the introduction of custom AI models optimized for unique requirements is fueling interest in on-premises and hybrid hosting solutions.

"At the core of today's data transformation is the need for agility. Organizations need a dynamic set of core services that provide the capabilities that empower essential platforms for modern applications, such as Kubernetes," said Josh Villarreal, Rackspace Technology OpenStack GM. "Rackspace OpenStack solutions deliver the capability, scalability, and reliability of an enterprise-grade cloud platform at a fraction of the cost."

How Industries are Leveraging OpenStack

Retailers want to avoid using public cloud competitors to host proprietary systems.

Pharmaceutical firms require keeping sensitive patient data private.

Banks can use it to maintain strict data sovereignty regulations.



"Rackspace Technology partnered with NASA to originally launch OpenStack, so we are thrilled about Rackspace's renewed commitment to OpenStack as a contributor and Platinum Member of the OpenInfra Foundation," said Thierry Carrez, General Manager, OpenInfra Foundation. "Rackspace has accrued a lot of expertise at supporting OpenStack-based public and private cloud infrastructures, which they will be able to leverage as a key member of the OpenStack ecosystem."

