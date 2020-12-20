RangeXTD Review: Newest Wi-Fi Extender Booster in the US Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeXTD has recently come up as one of the most promising Wi-Fi boosters in the market. Those who need a reliable internet connection in a huge space for work are being drawn to this device. Buffering can be annoying for even the technologically-challenged who do not care about fast Wi-Fi speeds. For those who need fast internet for work, it is an even bigger issue. Usually, any internet upgrade involves spending large amounts of money. With a Wi-Fi extender like RangeXTD Review, this issue can be solved both quickly and inexpensively. This device increases the range, speed, and coverage of the internet in a house for a smooth connection.

Wi-Fi boosters are a boon for those addicted to the internet – be it for streaming movies and playing games or for downloading the newest updates for software. The best Wi-Fi extenders stretch the wireless internet signal in a house further, eliminate spots that get weak or no signal, and improve coverage – all without spending money on major upgrades. Wi-Fi extenders are a small and portable solution for dead spots or spotty coverage, even in areas like backyards, gardens, and basements. In modern homes, they have become a staple that makes life easier.

RangeXTD Review works by connecting to the Wi-Fi signal in a house and using its in-built antennas to amplify and transmit the amplified signal to the rest of the house, thus resulting in faster internet and increased range. Simply put, the device will double the range of the signal and provide faster speeds at a very little cost and no increase in the bills. The device comes with three modes – Router Mode, that provides all benefits of the original router including managing networks, parental controls, or using a VPN; Access Point Mode, that allows an unlimited number of devices to be connected to it without compromising on bandwidth; and finally, Repeater Mode, that amplifies the signal of the main router for dead zones like garages, basements, and backyards.

With its sleek design, RangeXTD Review will look good even plugged in a living room or an office setup. It works with an unlimited number of devices, both old or new. Take computers, laptops, smartphones, televisions, smart TVs, and more – if the device connects to Wi-Fi, it will connect to RangeXTD. It is also extremely fast and capable of speed up to 300 MBPS to provide users with a smooth and speedy internet experience all day long. The device can increase the range of the wireless signal up to 70 meters indoors, depending upon the obstructions within a house. It will completely overhaul the internet experience of a user – all without an increase in internet bills or unnecessary upgrades.

One of the biggest selling points of this device is the fact that there is no limit to the number of devices that can be connected to it. An entire family can connect to the device from wherever they are in the house – the comfort of the living room, the kitchen, or even the garden. The device is extremely small and will not create an obstruction in the room. It has 2 built-in antennas for crystal-clear connectivity and a frequency of 2.4 GHz. Not only does the device come with many features, but also it is also extremely easy to use. Unlike a router, the RangeXTD Review does not need to be plugged in anywhere – users are free to relocate it to any other part of their house any time they want. Ideally, the device must be placed between the router and the computer, but anywhere within the Wi-Fi router's range is fine. It is also extremely secure and supports both WAP and WAP2 setups.

Here is another perk of using RangeXTD – multiple devices can be installed around the house for a stronger Wi-Fi signal. That's right! Additional devices can extend the users' existing wireless signal further and make it even stronger; however, makers of RangeXTD Review discourage from attempting a daisy chain. It also comes with an in-built signal strength indicator and overheating protection. Such thoughtful features, a smooth installation process, and unrivaled internet speed have made this product a necessity in the times of working from home.

