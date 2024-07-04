Regarding the civil claim by the Company under the judgment of the court of appeal instance in the criminal case

On 3 July 2024 Lithuanian Court of Appeal (hereinafter – Court) has examined the criminal case concerning Arturas Urbutis, Antanas Urbutis, Svetlana Popova, Andrejus Vaiciulis, former general manager of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the "Company”, present AB KN Energies) Jurgis Aušra, former director of commerce of the Company Ricardas Milvydas and UAB Naftos grupe accused of illegal activities in which the Company has filed the claim for damages for the total amount of 20 883 558,16 EUR (twenty million, eight hundred eighty-three thousand, five hundred fifty-eight EUR and 16 cents) caused by the illegal activities of the accused.

The Court adopted judgement in the criminal case and amended the judgement of 27 December 2017 of Klaipeda Regional Court by awarding the Company damages in the amount of 603 130,04 EUR (six hundred three thousand one hundred thirty euros 4 ct) related to the unjustified issuing of credit invoices by UAB Naftos grupe jointly and severally by Arturas Urbutis, Antanas Urbutis, Svetlana Popova, Andrejus Vaiciulis, Jurgis Auša, Ricardas Milvydas, UAB Naftos grupe. The Court has annulled the part of the judgement regarding Company’s civil claim on the award of damages for the amount of 20 883 558.16 EUR (twenty million, eight hundred eighty-three thousand, five hundred fifty-eight EUR and 16 ct) and 5 (five) percent annual interest on the awarded amount for the period from the day of the effect of the court’s judgment till the full enforcement of the court’s judgement to be paid jointly and severally by Arturas Urbutis, Antanas Urbutis, Svetlana Popova, Andrejus Vaiciulis, Jurgis Auša, Ricardas Milvydas, UAB Naftos grupe and left this part of the civil claim unexamined.

The Court has awarded the Company legal expenses for the amount of 10 000 EUR (ten thousand euros) to be paid by the accused Arturas Urbutis, Andrejus Vaiciulis, Jurgis Aušra.

The Company will seek reimbursement of the awarded amount (satisfied civil claim and litigation costs) from the convicted individuals.

The above-indicated judgement of the Lithuania Appeal Court may be appealed to the Supreme Court of Lithuania within three months after its announcement.

The Company respects the judgement of the Court. Regarding the possibility to appeal part of the judgement of the Court on the annulment of the part of the judgement of the court of the first instance, the management of the Company will decide only after thoroughly assessing the arguments and reasons specified in the judgement.





Chief Financial Officer Tomas Tumenas, +370 46 391772