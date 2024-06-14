Regarding the resolutions of AB “KN Energies” Supervisory Council for General Meeting of Shareholders

AB "KN Energies” (hereinafter – the Company or KN) informs that the Company's Supervisory Council adopted the following decisions regarding the submission of the opinion and proposals to the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company's Supervisory Council submits proposals to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Company’s Shareholders to be held on 27 June 2024:

"AB "KN Energies” Supervisory Council, in accordance with Article 32, Part 1, Point 10 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, and taking into account:

the recommendation to the Board, submitted on May 30, 2024 by the Company's Remuneration and Nomination Committee, to agree the amendment of the Remuneration Policy of AB "KN Energies” and submit it for the approval at the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "KN Energies”; the decision made at the Company's Board meeting held on June 6, 2024 to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2024 and to propose the following resolution: To approve the amended Remuneration Policy of AB "KN Energies”;

evaluated the circumstance that the current Remuneration Policy of AB "KN Energies” no longer complies to the Regulation on the Payment of Remuneration to Members of Collegial Bodies of State-Owned and Municipality-Owned Enterprises, as approved by the Government Resolution of the Republic of Lithuania on October 14, 2015. To ensure compliance with the legal regulations governing remuneration for collegial bodies, the Supervisory Council proposes to the General Meeting of Shareholders To approve the amended Remuneration Policy of AB "KN Energies”.”

Shareholders can familiarize themselves with documents related to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, draft decisions of the agenda and other information related to the implementation of the rights of shareholders in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders published by the Company: Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "KN Energies” (nasdaq.com)

Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772

