Relief Therapeutics Announces Executive Changes



GENEVA (June 3, 2024) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that interim Chief Executive Officer Michelle Lock has completed her transitional mandate with the Company. Her contract was not renewed upon its expiration on May 31, 2024.

Ms. Lock will also not stand for re-election as a member of the Company's Board of Directors at the upcoming annual general meeting. Additionally, Andrew Einhorn and Melinda Keegan have transitioned out as chief financial officer and chief human resources officer, respectively. Jeremy Meinen will continue with the Company in a senior role.