Relief Therapeutics Announces New Executive Leadership Team strengthening capabilities to guide the Company through pipeline development initiatives GENEVA (MAY 8, 2024) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select rare diseases, today announced the formation of its new executive committee strengthening its capabilities with the appointment of several new members, including a chief financial officer, chief human resources officer and head of legal and compliance. Andrew Einhorn joins Relief as chief financial officer (CFO). Mr. Einhorn brings extensive experience from senior leadership roles within clinical and commercial-stage life science companies. From 2003 to present, he has held CFO positions at several public and private companies, including RVL Pharmaceuticals, Edge Therapeutics, and has co-founded Oceana Therapeutics, Esprit Pharma and ESP Pharma. Prior to his work in the life science industry, he spent twenty years in investment banking and capital markets, where he served with Credit Lyonnais Securities, PNC Capital Markets, Chase Securities, BT Securities, and Chase Manhattan Bank. Mr. Einhorn was a certified public accountant and a finance and accounting graduate from the American University. Most recently, he joined Danforth Advisors, where he provides strategic advisory and interim CFO services to public and privately held companies. Mr. Einhorn has joined Relief on a part-time basis.

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety, and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief's portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, our proprietary, globally patented TEHCLO™ and Physiomimic™ platform technologies and a targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas: rare skin diseases, rare metabolic disorders, and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. Relief's mission is to provide therapeutic relief to those suffering from rare diseases and is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, please visit our website www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief on LinkedIn. CONTACT :

