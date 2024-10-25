Rémy Cointreau Q2 Sales Down, Adjusts FY24 Outlook; Confirms 2029-30 View

(RTTNews) - French wine and spirits company Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYF.PK) reported Friday that its total sales for the second quarter declined 16.5 percent to 316.7 million euros from last year's 379.2 million euros. Organic sales declined 16.1 percent.

Group Brands sales fell 16.3 percent to 311.9 million euros, and the drop was 16 percent organically. Cognac brand sales fell 21.1 percent on a reported basis and 20.7 percent on an organic basis to 206 million euros.

In the quarter, Liqueurs & Spirits sales fell 5.2 percent, while the organic decline was 4.9 percent.

In the first half, Rémy Cointreau reported sales of 533.7 million euros, down 16.2 percent on a reported basis and down 15.9 percent on an organic basis.

Looking ahead, the company adjusted its outlook for fiscal 2024. The company now sees sales to decline in double-digits in organic terms, compared to previously expected a gradual recovery over the course of the year.

Regarding the COP margin, the company now expects organic deterioration partially offset by a cost-cutting plan totalling over 50 million euros, while previous view was a protection of profitability.

For the 2029-30 period, the company confirmed its strategic plan, and reiterated its financial targets, expecting a gross margin of 72 percent and a Current Operating Margin of 33 percent based on 2019-20 consolidated scope and exchange rates.

In Paris, Rémy Cointreau shares were trading at 58.85 euros, down 1.34 percent.