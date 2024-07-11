Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
11.07.2024 15:00:06

Renewi plc: Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting

Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting

11-Jul-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST

Renewi plc

("Renewi" or the "Company")

Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting

Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 18 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 18 June 2024 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:

RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

1

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS    

  49,896,196

99.93%

        33,625

0.07%

  49,929,821

61.98%

      268,989

2

FINAL DIVIDEND          

  50,141,171

99.91%

        44,096

0.09%

  50,185,267

62.30%

         13,543

3

ANNUAL STATEMENT        

  48,647,764

97.15%

   1,426,294

2.85%

  50,074,058

62.16%

      124,752

4

RE-ELECT B VERWAAYEN    

  44,992,504

89.97%

   5,015,439

10.03%

  50,007,943

62.08%

      190,867

5

RE-ELECT A CASTELEIN    

  49,030,479

97.71%

   1,151,454

2.29%

  50,181,933

62.29%

         16,877

6

RE-ELECT K VANDEWEYER   

  49,649,881

98.50%

      755,323

1.50%

  50,405,204

62.57%

      123,577

7

RE-ELECT J SAP          

  49,929,719

98.85%

      582,235

1.15%

  50,511,954

62.70%

         16,827

8

RE-ELECT L STERCKX      

  49,172,631

97.35%

   1,339,273

2.65%

  50,511,904

62.70%

         16,877

9

RE-ELECT N HARTLEY      

  49,370,596

97.74%

   1,141,256

2.26%

  50,511,852

62.70%

         16,929

10

RE-ELECT O DE BONT      

  50,361,694

99.70%

      150,080

0.30%

  50,511,774

62.70%

         16,907

11

RE-ELECT A DEN OTTER    

  50,358,276

99.71%

      148,730

0.29%

  50,507,006

62.70%

         21,666

12

RE-APPOINT AUDITOR      

  50,365,554

99.71%

      146,581

0.29%

  50,512,135

62.70%

         16,446

13

REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS

  50,233,286

99.45%

      278,445

0.55%

  50,511,731

62.70%

         16,850

14

POLITICAL DONATIONS     

  48,837,395

97.61%

   1,198,304

2.39%

  50,035,699

62.11%

      491,507

15

ALLOT SHARES            

  49,095,172

97.19%

   1,417,755

2.81%

  50,512,927

62.70%

         15,654

16

*PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS      

  49,674,593

98.40%

      809,874

1.60%

  50,484,467

62.67%

         44,114

17

*MARKET PURCHASES        

  50,278,642

99.54%

      230,900

0.46%

  50,509,542

62.70%

         19,039

18

*NOTICE OF MEETINGS      

  49,127,129

97.27%

   1,381,270

2.73%

  50,508,399

62.70%

         16,839

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

For further information:

 


Renewi plc
Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations
+31 6 4167 9233
investor.relations@renewi.com

 
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain / Ben Fletcher
+44 203 727 1340
renewi@fticonsulting.com

 

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

 


