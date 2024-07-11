|
Renewi plc: Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc
("Renewi" or the "Company")
Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting
Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 18 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 18 June 2024 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:
*Special resolution
The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.
Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.
|
