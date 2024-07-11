Renewi plc

Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting

Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 18 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 18 June 2024 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 49,896,196 99.93% 33,625 0.07% 49,929,821 61.98% 268,989 2 FINAL DIVIDEND 50,141,171 99.91% 44,096 0.09% 50,185,267 62.30% 13,543 3 ANNUAL STATEMENT 48,647,764 97.15% 1,426,294 2.85% 50,074,058 62.16% 124,752 4 RE-ELECT B VERWAAYEN 44,992,504 89.97% 5,015,439 10.03% 50,007,943 62.08% 190,867 5 RE-ELECT A CASTELEIN 49,030,479 97.71% 1,151,454 2.29% 50,181,933 62.29% 16,877 6 RE-ELECT K VANDEWEYER 49,649,881 98.50% 755,323 1.50% 50,405,204 62.57% 123,577 7 RE-ELECT J SAP 49,929,719 98.85% 582,235 1.15% 50,511,954 62.70% 16,827 8 RE-ELECT L STERCKX 49,172,631 97.35% 1,339,273 2.65% 50,511,904 62.70% 16,877 9 RE-ELECT N HARTLEY 49,370,596 97.74% 1,141,256 2.26% 50,511,852 62.70% 16,929 10 RE-ELECT O DE BONT 50,361,694 99.70% 150,080 0.30% 50,511,774 62.70% 16,907 11 RE-ELECT A DEN OTTER 50,358,276 99.71% 148,730 0.29% 50,507,006 62.70% 21,666 12 RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 50,365,554 99.71% 146,581 0.29% 50,512,135 62.70% 16,446 13 REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS 50,233,286 99.45% 278,445 0.55% 50,511,731 62.70% 16,850 14 POLITICAL DONATIONS 48,837,395 97.61% 1,198,304 2.39% 50,035,699 62.11% 491,507 15 ALLOT SHARES 49,095,172 97.19% 1,417,755 2.81% 50,512,927 62.70% 15,654 16 *PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 49,674,593 98.40% 809,874 1.60% 50,484,467 62.67% 44,114 17 *MARKET PURCHASES 50,278,642 99.54% 230,900 0.46% 50,509,542 62.70% 19,039 18 *NOTICE OF MEETINGS 49,127,129 97.27% 1,381,270 2.73% 50,508,399 62.70% 16,839

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

