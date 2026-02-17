SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
|
17.02.2026 22:05:00
Restaurant Stocks See Traffic-Driven Rotation as Dining Patterns Shift
For years, the future looked to be fast casual. Led by the likes of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), American eaters transitioned from traditional restaurants or fast-food giants to these concepts that bridged the gap between sit-down and fast food, typically focused on a specific ethnic cuisine.In 2026, this trend is reversing. Price hikes on fast-food and fast-casual meals have led to a resurgence in diners visiting sit-down chains such as Chili's, owned by Brinker International (NYSE: EAT). This is a reason why Brinker International stock is up close to 300% in the last three years, while Chipotle stock is down close to 50% from all-time highs.Here's the skinny on changing dining traffic in the United States, and what it means for investors in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
