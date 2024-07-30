|
30.07.2024 16:00:00
Result of AGM
30 JULY 2024
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 July 2024 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Deborah Hudson and David Mayes and to elect as a director Brigid Sutcliffe who was appointed to the Board on 2 April 2024.
Simon Constantine and Richard Green did not stand for re-election at the AGM and both have retired as directors of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. Deborah Hudson has succeeded Simon Constantine as chair of the Board and Brigid Sutcliffe has succeeded Richard Green as chair of the audit committee.
A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote Withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon
|13,578,226
|221,473
|48,178
|20,050
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.6p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024
|13,609,662
|174,165
|0
|84,100
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy
|12,314,041
|304,259
|816,401
|433,226
|4
|To re-elect Mr D A Mayes as a director
|12,822,586
|429,385
|558,381
|57,575
|5
|To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a director
|12,975,312
|429,385
|320,444
|142,786
|6
|To elect Ms B A Sutcliffe as a director
|12,836,359
|429,385
|395,431
|206,752
|7
|To re-appoint Forvis Mazars LLP as independent auditor
|12,729,529
|586,241
|283,560
|268,597
|8
|To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|13,059,009
|586,241
|113,521
|109,156
|9
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|12,816,031
|436,341
|407,326
|208,229
|10
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities
|12,255,556
|510,218
|718,500
|383,653
|11
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|13,202,923
|451,188
|120,713
|93,103
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
