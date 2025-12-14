Pyramid Aktie
WKN DE: A254W5 / ISIN: DE000A254W52
14.12.2025 11:05:00
Retired and Looking for a Part-Time Job? How to Tell the Difference Between Multi-Level Marketing and a Pyramid Scheme
You receive an email or direct message from an old acquaintance. You can't believe how friendly they are. It's been so long since you last spoke that you weren't sure whether they'd passed away or retired and moved to Bora Bora.Fortunately, they seem to be doing well, and according to their correspondence, they're raking in the dough. The gig sounds perfect. They tell you they only work when they want, and the money they earn gives them enough extra cash to travel the world. While your Social Security benefits and retirement investments keep you comfortable, you're a little bored.Besides, who can't use a little extra income?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
