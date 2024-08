Revealed: how UK’s poor paid price of ‘cheapflation’ in cost of living crisis

Price rises were bigger for budget foods than expensive varieties during peak years of inflation, research showsBritain’s poorest households saw the bill for their weekly shop rise by far more than that of the rich during the height of the cost of living crisis as the sharpest price increases fell on cheaper brands, research reveals.The study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found the least well-off had been hardest hit by “cheapflation” in the 2021-23 period – paying 29.1% more for their food, compared with 23.5% for better off households. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian