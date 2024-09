Rise in chocolate prices could spook shoppers this Halloween

Increase of 11% in a year far outstrips grocery inflation in UK, according to the consumer group Which?Shoppers may face a choccy horror show this Halloween after the price of chocolate shot up 11% in the past year – far outstripping increases for other foods across UK supermarkets.Britons opening their doors to trick-or-treaters could decide to cut back on spending for 31 October, as the cost of chocolate rose sharply in the year to the end of August, way above wider grocery inflation of 2.7% over the same period, according to research by the consumer group Which? Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian