RiskOn International Announces Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Speak at RiskOn360! Global Success Conference in Las Vegas November 19-20, 2023

RiskOn International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROI), ("RiskOn,” or the "Company”), is hosting a business conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the Formula 1 race weekend. The RiskOn360! Global Success Conference (the "Conference”) will feature several well-known speakers, including Robert "Bobby” F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent environmental lawyer, writer, and 2024 presidential candidate running as an independent. The Conference, which is being put on by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, RiskOn360, Inc. ("RiskOn360”), will take place Sunday and Monday, November 19-20, 2023, at the Ahern Hotel.

The Conference, hosted by renowned activist investor and Wall Street veteran Milton "Todd” Ault, III, Executive Chairman of RiskOn360 and host of the Conference, is designed as an intimate experience, designed to allow each attendee the opportunity to network, talk to, and learn from the myriad of successful speakers and attendees.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bobby Kennedy Jr. as a speaker at the upcoming conference. A speaker like Bobby, who is rich in knowledge with a multitude of experiences across many different sectors in both the public and private world, will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to spend time firsthand with a 2024 presidential candidate,” said Mr. Ault. "Oftentimes, attendees of candidates speaking at individual rallies would have little opportunity to directly interact with the candidate, but the close-knit and exclusive atmosphere of the upcoming conference will provide attendees a tremendous opportunity to get to know Bobby and our other wonderful speakers.”

The Conference, which begins at 10:00 a.m. local time Sunday and ends with a banquet on Monday evening, will consist of a series of inspirational keynote speakers, deep-dive question and answer sessions, intimate fireside chats and lively panel discussions about various aspects of the following categories: Entrepreneurial growth; personal growth and development; finance (business and personal); philanthropy; leadership, as well as health and wellness.

In addition to the two-day Conference, RiskOn360 will be treating "Diamond VIP” attendees to several other events between Friday, November 17, 2023 and Tuesday, November 21, 2023, including the pre-event celebration occurring throughout the F1 Weekend, consisting of an exclusive Formula 1 Watch Party, a once-in-a-lifetime Racetrack INDY Driving Experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and more.

For more information about the Conference, stockholders and guests can text the phrase "ROI” to 26786. Guests can reserve their seats for this world-class conference by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riskon360-global-success-conference-las-vegas-tickets-685135487687 or the conference website www.riskon360.com.

About RiskOn International, Inc.

Founded in 2011, the Company owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., including the BitNile.com metaverse platform (the "Platform”). The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. RiskOn recently formed GuyCare to open specialized men’s healthcare clinics. In addition, the Company also owns approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. (OTCQB: WOEN) indirectly and approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp (OTCQB: WTRV) directly.

