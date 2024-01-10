RLI Named as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024, a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner

RLI Corp. announced today that it has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2024. RLI is ranked 27th out of the top 100 large U.S. companies that received the award and is the only insurance company to be recognized.

"We’re honored to be recognized as a 2024 Glassdoor Best Place to Work,” said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "For nearly 60 years, RLI has cultivated a unique ownership culture, driven by collaboration and an entrepreneurial spirit. We aim to empower our associates to think differently, be innovative and deliver exceptional products and service to our customers. This award recognizes our associate-owners, who are integral to RLI’s continued growth and success.”

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor.

To view the complete list of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2024 and learn more about how winners were determined, visit: gldr.co/BPTW.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 48 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 27 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit RLICORP.com.

