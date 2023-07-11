|
11.07.2023 22:05:00
RLI Named to Ward’s 50® Top Performing Insurance Companies List for 33rd Consecutive Year
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that RLI Insurance Company has been named to Ward’s 50® top-performing insurance companies list for the 33rd consecutive year. RLI is the only company that has been named to the list since its inception in 1991.
"We’re honored to be recognized as a top performer in the industry for the 33rd consecutive year,” said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "This distinction recognizes our continued commitment to providing superior coverage and service to customers and delivering sustainable, long-term results to shareholders. We thank our valued customers, trusted distribution partners and dedicated associate-owners and celebrate this award with them.”
Ward benchmarking, a business unit of Aon, is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry. The Ward's 50® top-performing insurance companies list recognizes property-casualty insurance companies domiciled in the United States that have passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over a five-year period (2018-2022). For further details and a complete list of the 2023 Ward’s 50® companies, visit ward.aon.com.
ABOUT RLI
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711669807/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RLI Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu RLI Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RLI Corp.
|123,00
|-1,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierung nach jüngstem Kursrutsch setzt sich fort: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel etwas höher. Die Frankfurter Börse schloss zum zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus. An der Wall Street dominierten am Dienstag die Käufer. Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichneten am Dienstag Aufschläge.