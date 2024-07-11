RLI Named to Ward’s 50® Top Performing Insurance Companies List for 34th Consecutive Year

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that RLI Insurance Company has been named to Ward’s 50® top-performing insurance companies list for the 34th consecutive year. RLI is the only company that has been named to the list every year since its inception in 1991.

"RLI is honored to receive this recognition for the 34th consecutive year," said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "Our company's financial strength, stability and success are possible through the support of our customers, producers and devoted team of associate-owners. We share this achievement with all of them."

Ward benchmarking, a business unit of Aon, is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry. The Ward's 50® top-performing insurance companies list recognizes property-casualty insurance companies domiciled in the United States that have passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over a five-year period (2019-2023). For further details and a complete list of the 2024 Ward’s 50® companies, visit ward.aon.com.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711444760/en/