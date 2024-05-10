|
10.05.2024 22:05:00
RLI Names Deb Millum as Vice President, Claim
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today the promotion of Deb Millum to Vice President, Claim. In her new role, Millum will assume executive leadership and oversight responsibility for RLI’s Transportation, Non-Transportation Auto and Personal Umbrella product claims.
Millum joined RLI in 2017 as Director, Claim Counsel and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Claim Counsel in 2019. She brings nearly 30 years of insurance claim and legal experience to her new role. Millum holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Dayton School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Administration from St. Louis University.
"Deb brings deep claim and legal expertise to her new role,” said RLI Corp. Chief Operating Officer Jen Klobnak. "Her extensive industry experience, coupled with her proven leadership ability and collaborative approach, make her a valuable addition to our claim leadership team.”
ABOUT RLI
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 49 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 28 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240510770351/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RLI Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.04.24
|Ausblick: RLI öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.24
|Ausblick: RLI zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: RLI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu RLI Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RLI Corp.
|136,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.