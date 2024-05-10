RLI Names Deb Millum as Vice President, Claim

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today the promotion of Deb Millum to Vice President, Claim. In her new role, Millum will assume executive leadership and oversight responsibility for RLI’s Transportation, Non-Transportation Auto and Personal Umbrella product claims.

Millum joined RLI in 2017 as Director, Claim Counsel and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Claim Counsel in 2019. She brings nearly 30 years of insurance claim and legal experience to her new role. Millum holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Dayton School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Administration from St. Louis University.

"Deb brings deep claim and legal expertise to her new role,” said RLI Corp. Chief Operating Officer Jen Klobnak. "Her extensive industry experience, coupled with her proven leadership ability and collaborative approach, make her a valuable addition to our claim leadership team.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 49 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 28 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240510770351/en/