RLI Names Phil Brodeur as Vice President, Risk Services

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that Phil Brodeur has been promoted to Vice President, Risk Services. In his new role, Brodeur will have executive leadership and oversight responsibility for RLI’s pricing, reserving, risk management, reinsurance and due diligence functions. He replaces Chris Randall, who will be retiring in February 2024, after 22 years of dedicated service to RLI.

Brodeur joined RLI in 2007 as an intern and served in various actuarial roles with increasing responsibility before being promoted to Assistant Vice President, Risk Services in 2016. He brings more than 16 years of industry experience to his new role. Brodeur earned bachelor’s degrees in Actuarial Science & Finance from Bradley University. He holds the Certified Catastrophe Risk Management Professional, Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designations.

"Phil brings extensive actuarial experience and deep knowledge about the industry, our business and our products to his new role,” said RLI Corp. Chief Operating Officer Jen Klobnak. "He is a valued leader with a proven track record of success and strong partnership focus. I’m confident that Phil will continue to add significant value and serve the company well in his new role.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 48 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 27 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101566718/en/