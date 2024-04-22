|
22.04.2024 22:10:00
RLI Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. reported first quarter 2024 net earnings of $127.9 million ($2.77 per share), compared to $98.8 million ($2.15 per share) for the first quarter of 2023. Operating earnings(1) for the first quarter of 2024 were $87.4 million ($1.89 per share), compared to $75.0 million ($1.63 per share) for the same period in 2023.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
Operating earnings (1)
|
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
Highlights for the quarter included:
- Underwriting income(1) of $77.7 million on a combined ratio(1) of 78.5.
- 13% increase in gross premiums written.
- 21% increase in net investment income.
- Favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves resulted in a $37.4 million net increase in underwriting income.
- Book value per share of $33.27, an increase of 8% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2023.
"We are pleased to report continued top line premium growth and excellent bottom line results in the first quarter of 2024,” said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "Gross premiums written increased 13%, with contributions from all three of our product segments. While property premium growth was more moderate this quarter, sustained rate increases and manageable storm activity resulted in an outstanding 55 combined ratio for the segment. Overall, underwriting income delivered significant margin which complemented investment returns to support an 8% increase in book value. We believe our ownership culture and ability to serve customers from a position of financial strength continue to differentiate us. I want to thank RLI’s talented associates for their ongoing work to deliver value to our shareholders.”
Underwriting Income
RLI achieved $77.7 million of underwriting income in the first quarter of 2024 on a 78.5 combined ratio, compared to $67.9 million on a 77.9 combined ratio in 2023.
Results for both years include favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, which resulted in a $37.4 million and $44.5 million net increase to underwriting income in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting Income(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined Ratio(1)
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Casualty
|
|
$
|
13.7
|
|
$
|
31.8
|
|
Casualty
|
|
93.1
|
|
82.9
|
Property
|
|
|
57.7
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
Property
|
|
55.4
|
|
68.0
|
Surety
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
Surety
|
|
80.9
|
|
76.7
|
Total
|
|
$
|
77.7
|
|
$
|
67.9
|
|
Total
|
|
78.5
|
|
77.9
|
(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
Other Income
Net investment income for the quarter increased 21.3% to $32.8 million, compared to the same period in 2023. The investment portfolio’s total return was 1.8% for the quarter.
RLI’s comprehensive earnings were $115.2 million for the quarter ($2.50 per share), compared to $136.5 million ($2.97 per share) for the same quarter in 2023. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings for 2024 included after-tax unrealized losses from the fixed income portfolio, due to rising interest rates.
Dividends Paid in First Quarter of 2024
On March 20, 2024, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, the same amount as the prior quarter. RLI’s cumulative dividends total more than $816 million paid over the last five years.
Non-GAAP and Performance Measures
Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.
Operating earnings and operating earnings per share (EPS) consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating EPS. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and operating EPS to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2024 financial highlights below.
Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.
Other News
During the first quarter, the company’s A+ (Superior) financial strength rating was affirmed by AM Best Company for the company’s insurance subsidiaries – RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company.
At 10 a.m. central daylight time (CDT) on April 23, 2024, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/397005913.
Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023.
About RLI
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries – RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 48 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 28 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.
Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve Development(1) and Catastrophe Losses,
|
|
|
Net of Reinsurance
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
18.1
|
|
|
$
|
35.9
|
|
Favorable development in property prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
18.9
|
|
|
$
|
12.6
|
|
Favorable development in surety prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
|
$
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net incurred losses related to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024 storms
|
|
$
|
(12.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
2023 and prior events
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(4.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Operating Earnings Per Share(2)
|
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(1) (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
Net favorable development in surety prior years' reserves
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net incurred losses related to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024 storms
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
2023 and prior events
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
(1)
|
Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.
|
(2)
|
See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
|
(3)
|
Items included in operating earnings per share are after tax and incorporates incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses.
|
RLI CORP
|
2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
$
|
360,676
|
|
$
|
307,723
|
|
|
17.2
|
%
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
32,847
|
|
|
27,084
|
|
|
21.3
|
%
|
Net realized gains
|
|
|
5,994
|
|
|
14,620
|
|
|
(59.0)
|
%
|
Net unrealized gains on equity securities
|
|
|
45,314
|
|
|
15,496
|
|
|
192.4
|
%
|
Consolidated revenue
|
|
$
|
444,831
|
|
$
|
364,923
|
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
Loss and settlement expenses
|
|
|
143,824
|
|
|
114,488
|
|
|
25.6
|
%
|
Policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
110,454
|
|
|
101,444
|
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
Insurance operating expenses
|
|
|
28,703
|
|
|
23,901
|
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
Interest expense on debt
|
|
|
1,618
|
|
|
2,008
|
|
|
(19.4)
|
%
|
General corporate expenses
|
|
|
5,010
|
|
|
4,214
|
|
|
18.9
|
%
|
Total expenses
|
|
$
|
289,609
|
|
$
|
246,055
|
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees
|
|
|
4,769
|
|
|
3,923
|
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
$
|
159,991
|
|
$
|
122,791
|
|
|
30.3
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
32,091
|
|
|
23,980
|
|
|
33.8
|
%
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
127,900
|
|
$
|
98,811
|
|
|
29.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
(12,671)
|
|
|
37,707
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Comprehensive earnings
|
|
$
|
115,229
|
|
$
|
136,518
|
|
|
(15.6)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating earnings(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
127,900
|
|
$
|
98,811
|
|
|
29.4
|
%
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized gains
|
|
|
(5,994)
|
|
|
(14,620)
|
|
|
(59.0)
|
%
|
Income tax on realized gains
|
|
|
1,259
|
|
|
3,071
|
|
|
(59.0)
|
%
|
Net unrealized gains on equity securities
|
|
|
(45,314)
|
|
|
(15,496)
|
|
|
192.4
|
%
|
Income tax on unrealized gains on equity securities
|
|
|
9,516
|
|
|
3,254
|
|
|
192.4
|
%
|
Operating earnings
|
|
$
|
87,367
|
|
$
|
75,020
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (trailing four quarters)
|
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive earnings (trailing four quarters)
|
|
|
25.1
|
%
|
|
41.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's)
|
|
|
46,163
|
|
|
46,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per share
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized gains
|
|
|
(0.13)
|
|
|
(0.32)
|
|
|
(59.4)
|
%
|
Income tax on realized gains
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
(57.1)
|
%
|
Net unrealized gains on equity securities
|
|
|
(0.98)
|
|
|
(0.34)
|
|
|
188.2
|
%
|
Income tax on unrealized gains on equity securities
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
185.7
|
%
|
Operating earnings per share(1)
|
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive earnings per share
|
|
$
|
2.50
|
|
$
|
2.97
|
|
|
(15.8)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends per share - ordinary
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow provided by operations
|
|
$
|
70,946
|
|
$
|
69,219
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
|
NM = Not Meaningful
|
RLI CORP
|
2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
% Change
|
|
SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed income, at fair value
|
|
$
|
2,863,321
|
|
$
|
2,855,849
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
(amortized cost - $3,082,273 at 3/31/24)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(amortized cost - $3,054,391 at 12/31/23)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
|
|
643,367
|
|
|
590,041
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
(cost - $362,527 at 3/31/24)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(cost - $354,022 at 12/31/23)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
147,186
|
|
|
134,923
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
Other invested assets
|
|
|
59,273
|
|
|
59,081
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
44,557
|
|
|
36,424
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
Total investments and cash
|
|
$
|
3,757,704
|
|
$
|
3,676,318
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued investment income
|
|
|
25,353
|
|
|
24,062
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable
|
|
|
230,537
|
|
|
221,206
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
Ceded unearned premiums
|
|
|
107,822
|
|
|
112,257
|
|
(4.0)
|
%
|
Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses
|
|
|
814,676
|
|
|
757,349
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
152,924
|
|
|
146,566
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
Property and equipment
|
|
|
46,536
|
|
|
46,715
|
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
Investment in unconsolidated investees
|
|
|
66,134
|
|
|
56,966
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
Goodwill and intangibles
|
|
|
53,562
|
|
|
53,562
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
|
|
10,700
|
|
|
15,872
|
|
(32.6)
|
%
|
Other assets
|
|
|
72,461
|
|
|
69,348
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
5,338,409
|
|
$
|
5,180,221
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid losses and settlement expenses
|
|
$
|
2,532,190
|
|
$
|
2,446,025
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
|
904,848
|
|
|
892,326
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
Reinsurance balances payable
|
|
|
35,157
|
|
|
71,507
|
|
(50.8)
|
%
|
Funds held
|
|
|
106,430
|
|
|
101,446
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
Income taxes - current
|
|
|
25,455
|
|
|
3,757
|
|
NM
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
—
|
%
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
68,216
|
|
|
108,880
|
|
(37.3)
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
45,361
|
|
|
42,766
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
3,817,657
|
|
$
|
3,766,707
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
1,520,752
|
|
|
1,413,514
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
5,338,409
|
|
$
|
5,180,221
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|
|
|
45,710
|
|
|
45,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
33.27
|
|
$
|
30.97
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
Closing stock price per share
|
|
$
|
148.47
|
|
$
|
133.12
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory surplus
|
|
$
|
1,670,595
|
|
$
|
1,520,135
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
RLI CORP
|
2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
Casualty
|
|
Ratios
|
|
Property
|
|
Ratios
|
|
Surety
|
|
Ratios
|
|
Total
|
|
Ratios
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross premiums written
|
|
$
|
245,329
|
|
|
|
$
|
180,364
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,982
|
|
|
|
$
|
468,675
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
|
|
205,628
|
|
|
|
|
133,171
|
|
|
|
|
38,834
|
|
|
|
|
377,633
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
|
198,276
|
|
|
|
|
129,411
|
|
|
|
|
32,989
|
|
|
|
|
360,676
|
|
|
|
Net loss & settlement expenses
|
|
|
109,472
|
|
55.2
|
%
|
|
32,577
|
|
25.2
|
%
|
|
1,775
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
143,824
|
|
39.9
|
%
|
Net operating expenses
|
|
|
75,130
|
|
37.9
|
%
|
|
39,118
|
|
30.2
|
%
|
|
24,909
|
|
75.5
|
%
|
|
139,157
|
|
38.6
|
%
|
Underwriting income(1)
|
|
$
|
13,674
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
$
|
57,716
|
|
55.4
|
%
|
$
|
6,305
|
|
80.9
|
%
|
$
|
77,695
|
|
78.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross premiums written
|
|
$
|
217,834
|
|
|
|
$
|
158,846
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,332
|
|
|
|
$
|
415,012
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
|
|
181,201
|
|
|
|
|
124,866
|
|
|
|
|
36,518
|
|
|
|
|
342,585
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
|
186,031
|
|
|
|
|
88,767
|
|
|
|
|
32,925
|
|
|
|
|
307,723
|
|
|
|
Net loss & settlement expenses
|
|
|
84,688
|
|
45.5
|
%
|
|
26,437
|
|
29.8
|
%
|
|
3,363
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
114,488
|
|
37.2
|
%
|
Net operating expenses
|
|
|
69,512
|
|
37.4
|
%
|
|
33,947
|
|
38.2
|
%
|
|
21,886
|
|
66.5
|
%
|
|
125,345
|
|
40.7
|
%
|
Underwriting income(1)
|
|
$
|
31,831
|
|
82.9
|
%
|
$
|
28,383
|
|
68.0
|
%
|
$
|
7,676
|
|
76.7
|
%
|
$
|
67,890
|
|
77.9
|
%
|
(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
Category: Earnings Release
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422266603/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RLI Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.04.24
|Ausblick: RLI öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.24
|Ausblick: RLI zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: RLI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu RLI Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RLI Corp.
|131,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes zum Handelsende höher-- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte starteten überwiegend freundlich in die neue Woche.