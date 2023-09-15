RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for Third Quarter of 2023

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) previously announced in its Q2 2023 Earnings Release that its Board of Trustees had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share of beneficial interest. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

The Board of Trustees had also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

Forward Looking Statements

