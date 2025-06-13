Robex On Track For Q4 2025 First Gold At Kiniero As Construction Progresses Steadily

(RTTNews) - Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) Friday has provided a June 2025 update on the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, reporting that construction remains on schedule for first gold production in Q4 2025.

The project has achieved significant milestones, including completion of most concrete works for the process plant and ongoing structural steel erection. Regular material deliveries are supporting steady progress, with mill installation set to begin mid-June.

CEO Matthew Wilcox reaffirmed the company's commitment to safe and timely project delivery, highlighting that grade control drilling at Mansounia is providing valuable mine planning data ahead of work at the Sabali pit. Following the successful ASX listing and A$120 million IPO, Robex aims to create shareholder value through the Kiniero and Nampala projects.

Robex's next steps for the Kiniero Gold Project focus on completing key construction and operational readiness milestones. By the end of June 2025, the team plans to finish the final two major concrete pours within the process plant. These pours are vital for creating the heavy-duty foundations that will support the main equipment such as crushers, mills, and other processing machinery. At the same time, they aim to complete the phase 1A lining of the Tailings Storage Dam. This protective lining is essential to ensure that mining waste is safely contained in line with environmental standards.

Following these structural works, Robex will begin installing the milling equipment on site. This marks a critical phase as the milling installation crew will start assembling the machines that will grind ore into gold-bearing material. Meanwhile, the erection of structural steelwork throughout the process plant will continue. This includes setting up frameworks for equipment, walkways, platforms, and pipe racks that will support the plant's operations.

Another significant activity will be the installation of overland piping. These pipes will transport materials like water, slurry, and tailings across different areas of the plant and storage facilities. Alongside this, Robex will commence grade control drilling at the Sabali pit, following the progress already made at Mansounia. This drilling is crucial for gathering data on ore quality and distribution, which helps in precise mine planning and reduces unnecessary waste extraction.

On the contracting side, Robex plans to finalise agreements for mining and drill-and-blast services with specialist contractors who will carry out these core operational tasks. The company will also award the ore haulage contract to ensure efficient transportation of ore from the pit to the plant. Furthermore, contracts for the operation and maintenance of both the laboratory and the power station will be awarded, securing vital support services for testing and energy supply. Lastly, Robex will continue to procure critical operating and maintenance spares. This preparation will help ensure that the plant runs smoothly and downtime is minimised as the company moves closer to its goal of producing first gold by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Friday RBX.V closed at C$3.33 or 0.60% lower on the Toronto Stock Exchange.