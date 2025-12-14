Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
14.12.2025 16:15:00
Robinhood vs. SoFi: Which Fintech Stock Is Better?
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have outperformed the S&P 500 this year due to strong demand for their financial products. SoFi's stock price has almost doubled this year, while Robinhood's share price has more than tripled.Robinhood was the clear winner this year, but SoFi has a good shot at winning in 2026. Here's what you should know about both fintech companies heading into the New Year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
