Roche's Vabysmo Shows Long-Term Durability, Efficacy, Safety In Diabetic Macular Edema Study

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced new, four-year data from the RHONE-X extension study. The study met all primary endpoints, showing that Vabysmo (faricimab) was well tolerated in people with diabetic macular edema or DME who received treatment for up to four years.

According to the company, exploratory results from the long-term study showed that Vabysmo continued to preserve vision, dry retinal fluid that can impair sight, and allow extended time between treatments in people with DME.

The company announced that 9 out of 10 patients showed no sign of DME after four years of treatment with Vabysmo, which is an incredible long-term outcome for people living with this condition.

Results of the exploratory analysis showed that at the end of four years, nearly 80% of participants treated with Vabysmo had extended their treatment intervals to every three or four months.

In addition, people treated with Vabysmo maintained the vision improvements and sustained the drying of retinal fluid they achieved during the initial Phase III studies (YOSEMITE and RHINE).

In a pre-specified exploratory endpoint, more than 90% of people treated with Vabysmo achieved absence of DME, defined as central subfield thickness (CST) less than 325 microns.2 CST is a measure of swelling from fluid in the back of the eye caused by unstable, leaky blood vessels; reducing CST indicates retinal drying.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.