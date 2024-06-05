|
05.06.2024 14:53:18
Rocky Mountain Appoints Jeff Geygan As Interim-CEO; Starlette Johnson As Board Chair
(RTTNews) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) announced Wednesday that following the recent appointment Jeff Geygan as interim-CEO, he has yielded his position as Chair of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the Company's governance policies. The Board has elected Starlette Johnson to serve as Board Chair.
Geygan has served as a director on the Board of the company since August 2021, and as Board Chair from June 2022 to May 2024. He was appointed as Interim-CEO on May 16, 2024.
Geygan also serves as the Board Chair of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) and has been a member of Climb's Board of Directors since February 2018. Additionally, Geygan serves as the Board Chair of Global Value Investment Corp.
He is taking a leave of absence from his executive management responsibilities of Global Value Investment Corp. while he serves as Interim-CEO of Rocky Mountain.
Johnson has served as a director of the Rocky Mountain Board since March 2023, and was appointed Interim- CEO in January 2024. She resigned from the role of Interim-CEO on May 14, 2024 and remained on Rocky Mountain's board. She was elected Chair of the Board on May 29, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
|2,95
|1,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX & DAX im Plus -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.700-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zum Sitzungsstart aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.