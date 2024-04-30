Roku Announces Expanded Measurement Partnership With ISpot.tv

(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) announced an expanded measurement partnership with iSpot.tv, the cross-platform TV measurement company. Together, Roku and iSpot will ensure streaming TV ads are measured fairly and accurately, to improve performance and measurement for advertisers running on the Roku platform, while helping iSpot's customers make better purchasing decisions across the entire video marketplace.

Louqman Parampath, VP of Product Management, Roku, said: "Together with iSpot, we believe improving measurement for the entire ecosystem will help drive better results for advertisers, while also driving more yield for publishers."

iSpot will become a preferred third-party measurement partner for Roku. iSpot will integrate Roku's Advertising Watermark. iSpot will gain access to Roku's authenticated audience information.