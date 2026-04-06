Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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06.04.2026 18:07:00
Roku Stock: Next Stop, $120?
There's been a surprising antidote to the market's recent volatility: channel surfing. Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have risen 38% over the past year, more than doubling the market's return. The stock remains brutally below its 2021 all-time high, but when it comes to recent momentum, Roku has it.North America's top dog in operating systems for streaming TVs has been resilient, and it kicks off this new week of trading with another analyst jacking up Roku's price target. Vikram Kesavabhotla at Baird is raising his near-term price goal on the shares from $110 to $120, fueled by Roku's improving fundamentals and bullish catalysts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Roku Inc.
|84,64
|6,99%