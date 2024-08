Roku Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

There are hundreds of stocks that will be on the move this week as they serve up fresh financials. One hot-and-cold name that should be particularly volatile is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The company that put TV streaming on the map will announce its second-quarter results on Thursday.It's been a tale of two years for Roku investors. The stock that has plummeted since peaking in 2021 seemed to finally be getting on track in 2023. The shares soared 125% last year, but the upticks didn't last. Roku has given back more than half of those gains, trading down 36% so far in 2024.A strong report after Thursday's market close can naturally jump-start the stumbling stock on Friday. Another unimpressive quarter can keep the shares sliding. The stock dropped 10% the day after Roku posted mixed results for the first quarter on April 26. It's now trading slightly higher since that day, but that only raises expectations for a game-changing performance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool