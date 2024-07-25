25.07.2024 12:48:01

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $854 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $459 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $882 million or $3.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $4.110 billion from $3.523 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $854 Mln. vs. $459 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.11 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.110 Bln vs. $3.523 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.35 to?$11.45

