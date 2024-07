Royal Caribbean Stock Is Up 21% This Year. Can the Rally Keep Going?

It's been smooth sailing for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) in 2024 with shares up 21% this year. The cruise line giant has managed to translate strong demand into sharply higher earnings. Indeed, the stock has surpassed its previous all-time high set back in 2020, finally leaving the era of pandemic disruptions in its wake.While investors have plenty to cheer over, what's more important is what happens next. Is Royal Caribbean's positive outlook enough to keep the rally going? Here's what you need to know.It's been a record start to 2024 for Royal Caribbean. For the first quarter, management noted record bookings for key itineraries driving 29% year-over-year revenue growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool