RTX Corp. Guides FY26 In Line Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, aerospace and defense company RTX Corp. (RTX), previously Raytheon Technologies Corp., initiated its adjusted earnings and adjusted sales outlook for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.60 to $6.80 per share on adjusted sales between $92.0 billion and $93.0 billion, with 5 to 6 percent organic sales growth.

On average, 22 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.71 per share on sales of $92.39 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We enter 2026 with great momentum and are well positioned to deliver our 2026 financial outlook. We remain focused on investing in new capabilities, expanding production capacity, and executing on our backlog to meet the growing needs of our customers ," said RTX Chairman and CEO Chris Calio.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading on NYSE, RTX is trading at $198.89, up $4.77 or 2.46 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com