
Ruane Cunniff Doubles Down on MSA Safety With $134 Million Purchase: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
Ruane Cunniff L.P. reported a significant buy of MSA Safety Incorporated in its Nov. 13, 2025, SEC filing, adding 756,219 shares and increasing its stake by an estimated $134.43 million.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 13, 2025, Ruane Cunniff increased its holding in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 756,219 shares during the third quarter. The fund’s total position reached 1,705,286 shares, valued at $293.43 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, up from the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
