RUBIS: Rubis Énergie signs a master shelf facility subscription agreement for USD 265 million



Paris, 17 July 2024, 5:45pm CET

Rubis announces today that its subsidiary Rubis Énergie SAS has signed its first-ever US Private Placement (USPP) financing under French law, with PGIM Private Capital ("PPC”) the private capital arm of PGIM Inc., the global investment management business of Prudential Financial Inc. amounting to US$265 million. Rubis Énergie SAS will start issuing three series of €70 million each of Senior Unsecured Notes with a 8-, 10-, and 12-year bullet maturities.

Rubis Énergie has kept nearly US$40 million available under the shelf agreement for future issuances during the next two years.

This new USPP financing enables Rubis to diversify its funding sources while extending the current average maturity of its debt from 3 to 5 years and paves the way to potential further USPP operations.

The teams advising Rubis Énergie SAS on this consist of:

BRED Banque Populaire, Advisor.

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP Paris and London offices, Lawyers.

Forex Finance, Advisor.





About Rubis

Rubis is an independent French group that has been operating at the heart of energy for over 30 years, driven by its mission to give as many people as possible access to reliable and sustainable energy. The Group meets the essential needs of individual customers in terms of mobility, cooking and heating, and supplies the energy required for the operation of industry and professionals. Aware of the energy sector’s key role in combating climate change, Rubis is currently diversifying its business and offering towards less carbon-intensive solutions.

With around 4,500 employees across three regions (Africa, the Caribbean and Europe), the Group relies on a decentralised structure and operates its Energy Distribution, Renewable Electricity Production and Bulk Liquid Storage (joint venture) activities in close harmony with local requirements.

Rubis is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”) and may not be offered, sold, tendered, bought or delivered within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. Persons” (as defined in the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offering of the notes will be made in the United States.

