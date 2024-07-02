|
03.07.2024 01:00:00
Rust types team moves forward on next-gen trait solver
The Rust types team has made significant progress on the next-generation trait solver, according to a June 26 blog post.Work done to stabilize the use of the next-generation trait solver in coherence checking surfaced small behavior regressions and hangs, which caused delays. But the team is close to compiling the standard library and the compiler with the new solver enabled everywhere. They expect a long tail of minor issues and behavioral differences from the existing implementation. There also are open design questions that will need to be resolved prior to stabilizing the new implementation. The goal is to use the next-generation trait solver everywhere by default.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
