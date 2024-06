SAF-HOLLAND: FY24 Adj. EBIT Margin To Exceed Current Analysts' Estimate

(RTTNews) - SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ.F) said its adjusted EBIT margin for fiscal 2024 is now expected to be at around 10%. The company's prior guidance range was 9.0% to 9.5%. The company noted that the current estimate of analysts' expectation is 9.3%. The company said the outlook for sales and capex ratio published in the Forecast Report 2024 remains unchanged.

SAF-HOLLAND also stated that its profitability in the second quarter is expected to be within the bandwidth of 10.5% to 11.0%.

