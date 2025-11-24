Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
24.11.2025 10:27:00
Safe, Routine, Ready: Does That Spell the End for Tesla's Run-Up?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have been on a wild ride in 2025 with investors engaged in a tug of war of sorts, between bears and bulls. The bears base their position in reality, a reality where Tesla sales and profits are in decline and its vehicle lineup is aging. The bulls base their position in a potentially lucrative future based around artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and robotaxis. Right now, the bulls are winning with Tesla stock up 28% over the past three months, but here's why investors might want to pump the brakes a bit."Safe, routine, ready: Autonomous driving in new cities" are the words that should have Tesla investors pumping the brakes on the potentially lucrative future they envisioned for the electric vehicle (EV) maker. That's because direct competitor Waymo is shifting its expansion into a higher gear: "We've built a generalizable Driver, powered by Waymo's demonstrably safe AI, and an operational playbook to reliably achieve this milestone," said Tekedra Mawakana, Waymo's co-CEO, on the expansion, according to Electrek. This week, Waymo announced fully autonomous driving in five new cities: Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando. Operations started in Miami this week and will begin in the remaining four cities in the coming weeks, although it's important to note that doors for riders won't open until next year. This goes with Waymo's recent playbook to test for a few months before opening the app to the public. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
