Safe Pro Group Appoints Jarret Mathews As COO

(RTTNews) - Safe Pro Group Inc. (SPAI), a security and protection products company, on Monday announced the appointment of Jarret Mathews as its first Chief Operating Officer.

Mathews brings more than 25 years of experience in operational leadership, defense acquisition, and advanced technology integration.

Prior to joining the company, Mathews served as Director of the Joint Acquisitions Task Force within U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The company said the appointment supports its strategy to strengthen defense sector relationships and accelerate conversion of its technology pipeline into government contracts and revenue.

In the pre-market trading, Safe Pro is 2.68% lesser at $4.0000 on the Nasdaq.