24.06.2024 10:06:11
Safran Enters Into Exclusive Talks To Acquire Preligens - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Safran has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire 100% of Preligens for an enterprise value of 220 million euros. Preligens provides AI analytics solutions for high-end imagery, full motion video and acoustic signals. Preligens develops complex algorithms and software to analyze and automatically detect and identify objects of military interest notably using commercial and government satellite images.
Based in France, Preligens employs approximately 220 employees. The company had sales of 28 million euros in 2023.
Olivier Andries, CEO said: "The proposed acquisition of Preligens will boost the adoption of AI within the Group, thus optimizing our agility and efficiency."
