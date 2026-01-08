Samsung Projects Strong Q4 Operating Profit Increase

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) announced that it expects fourth-quarter operating profit to rise approximately 208.17 percent from last year. The company also projects quarterly sales to increase 22.71 percent.

The South Korean tech giant forecasts operating profit of about 20.00 trillion Korean won in the fourth quarter, compared to 6.49 trillion won a year earlier. In the third quarter, it reported operating profit of 12.17 trillion won.

Samsung also expects fourth-quarter consolidated sales of about 93.00 trillion won, up from 75.79 trillion won last year. Consolidated sales in the third quarter were 86.06 trillion won.

The company plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings results later this month.

