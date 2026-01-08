08.01.2026 02:32:06

Samsung Projects Strong Q4 Operating Profit Increase

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) announced that it expects fourth-quarter operating profit to rise approximately 208.17 percent from last year. The company also projects quarterly sales to increase 22.71 percent.

The South Korean tech giant forecasts operating profit of about 20.00 trillion Korean won in the fourth quarter, compared to 6.49 trillion won a year earlier. In the third quarter, it reported operating profit of 12.17 trillion won.

Samsung also expects fourth-quarter consolidated sales of about 93.00 trillion won, up from 75.79 trillion won last year. Consolidated sales in the third quarter were 86.06 trillion won.

The company plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings results later this month.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt abrutscht, kommt der deutsche Leitindex nicht recht vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

