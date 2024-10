SCHD Announces a 3-for-1 Stock Split: Time to Load Up?

Schwab Asset Management announced share splits for a number of its ETFs last week, which included dividend favorite Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). In today's video, I explain what a stock split is, and how it impacts SCHD in general. In addition, I look closely at SCHD to determine whether the ETF is a buy at today's prices or something we should wait on a pullback for.Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 26, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 28, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool