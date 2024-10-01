|
01.10.2024 16:17:00
SCHD Announces a 3-for-1 Stock Split: Time to Load Up?
Schwab Asset Management announced share splits for a number of its ETFs last week, which included dividend favorite Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). In today's video, I explain what a stock split is, and how it impacts SCHD in general. In addition, I look closely at SCHD to determine whether the ETF is a buy at today's prices or something we should wait on a pullback for.Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 26, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 28, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
