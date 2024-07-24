School is Back in Session at Office Depot with Exclusive Deals, Bonus Rewards, Giveaways, Classroom Wish Lists, New Products, Convenient Shopping Offerings and More

From homeschool to public school, from kindergarten to college, Office Depot offers back-to-school essentials and resources to help teachers, students, and parents succeed with incredible savings. Shoppers can quickly and easily find everything they need for the upcoming school year at Office Depot OfficeMax stores and online at our Back-to-School Headquarters.

Shoppers can save up to 60% on Office Depot’s best-selling school essentials, with prices starting as low as 50 cents. Plus, customers can take advantage of our industry-leading 20-minute in-store pickup or same-day delivery to get their shopping done even more efficiently.

"Empowering education is at the heart of our company. As teachers, parents, and students start their back-to-school shopping earlier this year, we want to provide them with a wide assortment of products and the convenience of easy-to-shop supply lists," said Kevin Moffitt, president of Office Depot. "With low prices, quick pickup and delivery options, and fun and innovative products to discover in our stores and online, we're excited to help build the foundation of a successful school year."

New this year:

Classroom Wish Lists : Teachers can now create a customized classroom wish list to share with parents and their network to support the individual needs of their classroom. Teachers will earn 5% back in rewards on qualifying purchases made from their wish list and schools can earn 5% back in credits for free supplies with the Give Back to Schools program. Parents who are Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards Members will earn up to 5% back in rewards for themselves when shopping. For more details, visit officedepot.com/l/classroom-wish-list.

Shop & Save:

Low Prices on Must-Have Supplies: Customers can stock up on the supplies they need with Crayola ® products, spiral notebooks, composition books, pencils, pens, erasers, and glue starting at just $0.50 each. Plus, shoppers can take advantage of 25% off select backpacks now through Sept. 7.

Supply Lists for All:

Parents and Guardians: What products must your child bring to school next year? Teacher supply lists are just a click away. Visit officedepot.com/l/back-to-school-supply-list to find curated shopping lists based on your child’s school and grade. Homeschooling your child? Check out Office Depot’s Home for Homeschool to find the tools and resources needed to help you facilitate an effective and enjoyable learning experience for your child. Parents who are Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards Members will earn up to 5% back in rewards for themselves when shopping. Plus, designate the school of your choice to earn 5% back in credits for free supplies for the school with the Give Back to Schools program.

Fresh Gear for the New School Year:

New Year, New Backpack: Find a variety of new backpacks and lunch essentials from clear to colorful in a variety of designs from popular characters such as Stitch and Spiderman. Check out our Character Corner to find your favorites! Backpacks start at just $18.74 from a variety of brands in demand such as JanSport®.

Convenient Payment, Pickup & Delivery Options:

Buy now, pay later with PayPal: Stocking up on the school supplies you need has become even more convenient. Eligible customers can shop online and pay later with PayPal on qualifying Office Depot OfficeMax purchases by selecting PayPal at checkout on officedepot.com and choosing a Pay Later option.

Success is now in session. Visit officedepot.com/backtoschool or speak with a helpful store associate at a local Office Depot or OfficeMax store for more to find everything you need quickly and easily to make the most of summer break before school starts.

