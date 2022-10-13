|
13.10.2022 14:00:00
SciPlay to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and Host an Earnings Conference Call Before Market Open on Thursday, November 10, 2022
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the "Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after market close. The Company will host an investor audio conference call and simultaneous webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.
We encourage participants to pre-register for the audio conference call or webcast by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.
To pre-register, click here: SciPlay Investor Call
Investor Conference Call
November 10, 2022
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Telephone Dial-in
US Toll Free: +1 (833) 630-1073
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-1833
Conference ID: SciPlay Call
Telephone Replay
A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week.
US Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
Replay Access Code: 7108458
Investor Webcast
To access the live conference call or webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor News and Events section of its website https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, and casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.
All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC and/or SG Gaming, Inc., and or their respective affiliates.
© 2022 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005059/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SciPlay Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: SciPlay A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SciPlay A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.06.22
|SciPlay upgraded to outperform from neutral at Wedbush (MarketWatch)
|
12.05.22
|SciPlay upgraded to buy from hold at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: SciPlay A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SciPlay Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SciPlay Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|13,03
|-1,88%